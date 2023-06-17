UrduPoint.com

Pilgrims Praise Saudi Services To Facilitate Hajj

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Hajj pilgrims keen to visit Madinah have praised the services provided to them by the Saudi government to facilitate performing their Hajj rituals with ease and comfort.

In remarks to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Mohamed Awad, a pilgrim from Sudan, praised the Kingdom for sparing no effort to serve the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Omar Ahmed, a pilgrim from Egypt, said the Kingdom does its best to serve islam and Muslims and provide care to the visitors of Makkah and Madinah.

Abbas Abdel Nour from Algeria hailed the care and services provided to the pilgrims since the moment of their arrival in the Kingdom.

Hisham bin Hassan from Morocco extended thanks to the Kingdom for providing services to pilgrims in their departure countries through the Makkah Route initiative.

The Makkah Route initiative has saved substantial time and effort for pilgrims as it finalizes the required procedures in the airport of departure, bin Hassan affirmed.

