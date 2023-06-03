UrduPoint.com

'Pills And Angels': Djokovic Looks To All Cures For 'long Injury List'

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 09:10 AM

'Pills and angels': Djokovic looks to all cures for 'long injury list'

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic admits that his push towards a record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title is at the mercy of a "long list" of injuries at the French Open with "pills and angels" amongst the cures.

Djokovic, chasing a third Roland Garros title, reached the fourth round for a 14th successive year on Friday with a bruising 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

At three hours and 36 minutes it was the longest three-set match of his career.

The gruelling nature of the clash meant the Serb star required a medical timeout between the second and third sets to treat a left thigh strain.

The Court Philippe Chatrier crowd reacted with jeers to which the world number three responded with a thumbs-up and sarcastic round of applause.

"We don't have much time to start to name the many injuries I have, the list is quite long," said 36-year-old Djokovic.

"I don't want to sit here and talk about these things that are not preventing me from playing. I still kept on playing." He added: "These are the circumstances that you have to deal with.

Sometimes you need help from the physio. Sometimes you need pills. Sometimes you need help from god or angels." In January, Djokovic won a 10th Australian Open title despite playing with a three-centimetre tear in his hamstring.

His build-up to the French Open was then hampered by the return of a long-standing elbow problem.

"The reality for me nowadays is that my body is responding differently than it did a few years ago," added Djokovic.

"I have to adjust to this new reality." Djokovic will face Peru's 94th-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas for a place in the quarter-finals.

Varillas won his third five-setter to reach the last 16 at a Slam for the first time by defeating Polish 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-2.

"I'll be facing one of the greatest players in history. I will try to win," said the 27-year-old who is the first Peruvian man to make the fourth round in Paris since Jamie Yzaga in 1994.

"When you enter the court the chances are 50-50, it's one against one."

Related Topics

World Paris Man Spain Peru Turkish Lira January God Australian Open From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2023

51 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

10 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

11 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.