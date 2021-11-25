UrduPoint.com

Pilot Charged With Murder Of Missing Australian Campers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pilot charged with murder of missing Australian campers

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :An airline pilot was charged with the murder of two missing campers in Australia Thursday after the discovery of their burnt-out campsite in a rugged alpine region almost 20 months ago.

The 55-year-old man, identified by local media as Greg Lynn, was charged after being questioned by police across three days over the disappearance of Russell Hill and Carol Clay, both aged in their 70s.

"We are hopeful that this arrest brings us a step closer to providing the answers the families have been desperately seeking and richly deserve," Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill told media in Melbourne.

The pair were last heard from in March last year when Hill made a radio call to friends from Wonnangatta Valley, part of a national park in the southern state of Victoria.

Other hikers discovered their empty campsite, with the charred remains of a tent and fire-damaged car, the following day.

Lynn, an airline pilot, was arrested at another alpine campground on Monday with investigators taking days to lay charges.

"It has been a long haul, 20 months in fact of, you know, commitment, dedication, that's been -- as I said -- extraordinary," Assistant Commissioner Hill said.

Police would soon begin searching a new area in the remote bushland of Victoria's alps and they were still hopeful they would find the bodies of the pair.

Five people -- including Clay and Hill -- have been reported missing in the area since 2011, according to The Age newspaper.

Their disappearance sparked intensive searches through the rugged region and emotional pleas for information from family.

"We can't grieve for someone if you don't know if they're really missing or dead," Hill's daughter, Debbie, said in a video released by police last month.

"It's just left a really big hole, a deep hole."Lynn will appear before Sale Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Australia Car Victoria Sale Melbourne Man Alpine March Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

27 minutes ago
 Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Centr ..

Czech Prezident Zeman Discharged From Prague Central Military Hospital - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Soma ..

Eight killed in Al-Shabaab-claimed bombing in Somalia capital

16 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

16 minutes ago
 New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccin ..

New study finds India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine only 50pc effective

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers i ..

Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers in next T20 CWC: Wahab Riaz

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.