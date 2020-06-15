Pilot in US fighter jet crash off UK coast is dead

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The body of a pilot has been found after a US F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed into the North Sea during a routine training mission Monday, military officials said.

"The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased," said a statement on the RAF Lakenheath Facebook page, where the plane was based."His name would be released once next of kin had been informed, it added.