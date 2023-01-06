Pilot killed as trainee aircraft crashes into temple in India

NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A pilot was killed and a trainee was injured after a private trainee aircraft crashed into a temple in India's central Madhya Pradesh state, a senior police official said on Friday morning.

Navneet Bhasin, a senior police official in the state's Rewa district, told Anadolu Agency the incident happened late on Thursday night when the aircraft on a training mission crashed, hitting the dome of the temple.

"The injured has been shifted to the hospital for treatment," he said.

Bhasin stated that preliminary investigations indicate that bad weather conditions may have been the cause of the crash and that further investigations are underway.