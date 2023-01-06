UrduPoint.com

Pilot Killed As Trainee Aircraft Crashes Into Temple In India

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Pilot killed as trainee aircraft crashes into temple in India

NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A pilot was killed and a trainee was injured after a private trainee aircraft crashed into a temple in India's central Madhya Pradesh state, a senior police official said on Friday morning.

Navneet Bhasin, a senior police official in the state's Rewa district, told Anadolu Agency the incident happened late on Thursday night when the aircraft on a training mission crashed, hitting the dome of the temple.

"The injured has been shifted to the hospital for treatment," he said.

Bhasin stated that preliminary investigations indicate that bad weather conditions may have been the cause of the crash and that further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

India Injured Weather Police Temple May

Recent Stories

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

47 minutes ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

1 hour ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

1 hour ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.