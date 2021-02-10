UrduPoint.com
Pilots Reported Multiple Problems With Indonesia Jet Before Crash: Report

Wed 10th February 2021

Pilots reported multiple problems with Indonesia jet before crash: report

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Indonesian pilots had reported multiple problems with an ageing jet's throttle system before it plunged into the sea after takeoff in January, killing 62 passengers and crew, investigators said Wednesday.

The malfunction in the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500's engine control system was highlighted in a preliminary report on the January 9 crash, but investigators said it was too early to pinpoint an exact cause.

The 26-year-old plane -- previously flown by US-based Continental Airlines and United Airlines -- plunged around 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) into waters off Jakarta just minutes after takeoff.

Divers are still attempting to locate the cockpit voice recorder, which could provide vital clues to what the desperate crew was saying when the flight from Jakarta to Pontianak in Borneo went down.

On Wednesday investigators said they were probing the autothrottle system -- and possible human error.

Crews on previous flights had reported that the system was "unserviceable" and it had been repaired several times before the fatal crash, the report said.

"The left (engine throttle) was moving backward too far while the right one was not moving at all -- it was stuck," said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo.

"But what would have caused this anomaly? We can't conclude anything just yet."Communications with air traffic control were described as normal up until the moment the plane deviated from its course and crashed.

Despite appeals from air traffic controllers, the crew -- including an experienced captain -- did not respond to questions about the plane's change of direction.

