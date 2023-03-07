UrduPoint.com

Pincered At Sea, Lobsters Get New Hope On Land In UK

March 07, 2023

Whitby, United Kingdom, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The tiny lobsters are safe from predators -- including each other -- as they eddy in large white plastic tanks swirling with artificial currents.

In a few weeks' time, as part of a conservation project, they will leave their small shed in the northeastern English port of Whitby for the open sea.

Whitby, whose dramatic abbey ruins were an inspiration for "Dracula" author Bram Stoker, is Europe's third-largest lobster port.

Some 100,000 lobsters are landed each year, providing jobs for 150 people. Joe Redfern, who runs the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, hopes eventually to release the same number each year from his tanks.

"We want to make sure that the marine environment is protected and the lobster populations are conserved for the future," the 31-year-old biology graduate told AFP.

Lobster pots are piled high on the quays of the port, but the crustaceans were once part of a much bigger fishing industry in Whitby.

The town's mainstay catch of white fish has collapsed, a result of overfishing and climate change. Fishermen also blame European Union quotas, before Britain quit the bloc.

In the 1990s, there were about 30 big fishing boats in Whitby but by 2005, "there was only one", according to Redfern, who has been a fisherman himself.

White fish such as cod and haddock have migrated to colder waters north. Some of the Whitby boats moved with them, relocating to the Scottish ports of Peterhead and Aberdeen.

"The guys that didn't want to move, they had to migrate into shellfish," said Jonathan Parkin, a 43-year-old Whitby fisherman.

