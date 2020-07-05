UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pink Ice In Italy's Alps Sparks Algae Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Pink ice in Italy's Alps sparks algae probe

Passo Gavia, Italy, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Scientists in Italy are investigating the mysterious appearance of pink glacial ice in the Alps, caused by algae that accelerate the effects of climate change.

There is debate about where the algae come from, but Biagio Di Mauro of Italy's National Research Council said the pink snow observed on parts of the Presena glacier is likely caused by the same plant found in Greenland.

"The alga is not dangerous, it is a natural phenomenon that occurs during the spring and summer periods in the middle latitudes but also at the Poles," said Di Mauro, who had previously studied the algae at the Morteratsch glacier in Switzerland.

The plant, known as Ancylonema nordenskioeldii, is present in Greenland's so-called Dark Zone, where the ice is also melting.

Normally ice reflects more than 80 percent of the sun's radiation back into the atmosphere, but as algae appear, they darken the ice so that it absorbs the heat and melts more quickly.

More algae appear as the ice melts more rapidly, giving them vital water and air and adding red hues to the white ice at the Passo Gavia, altitude 2,618 metres (8,590 feet).

"Everything that darkens the snow causes it to melt because it accelerates the absorption of radiation," said Di Mauro.

"We are trying to quantify the effect of other phenomena besides the human one on the overheating of the Earth," said Di Mauro, noting that the presence of hikers and ski lifts could also have an impact on the algae.

Tourists at the glacier lament the impact of climate change.

"Overheating of the planet is a problem, the last thing we needed was algae," said tourist Marta Durante.

"Unfortunately we are doing irreversible damage. We are already at the point of no return, I think."Elisa Pongini from Florence said she felt the Earth was "giving us back everything we have done to it".

"2020 is a special year: terrible things have happened," she said. "In my opinion, atmospheric phenomena are worsening. Climate change is increasingly evident."

Related Topics

Snow Water Florence Same Italy Switzerland 2020 From

Recent Stories

ITC launches new service offering installment paym ..

41 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

Gargash Chairs first meeting of National Human Rig ..

56 minutes ago

New drone law will help tap vast new opportunities ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber, DAFZA collaborate to connect digita ..

1 hour ago

DFM reopens its trading floor for investors as of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.