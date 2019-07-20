Pinot conquers Tourmalet as Thomas loses time

Col du Tourmalet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :France celebrated Saturday as Thibaut Pinot conquered the Pyrenean summit of la Col du Tourmalet with Julian Alaphilippe following him across the line to extend his overall Tour de France lead.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas lost 35 seconds after being dropped at the death, while his Ineos co-captain Egan Bernal finished a few seconds behind the winner at the first of seven summit finishes over 2000 metres.