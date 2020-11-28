UrduPoint.com
'Pintu' Edges Kristoffersen To Win Lech Parallel Slalom

Sat 28th November 2020

Lech, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :France's Alexis Pinturault edged Norwegian arch-rival Henrik Kristoffersen to win the World Cup parallel slalom in Lech in Austria on Friday.

Pinturault's 30th World Cup victory came by a margin of 0.

11sec and saw him take the lead in the overall standings.

Germany's Alexander Schmidt was third after seeing off Austrian Adrian Pertl.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, overall champion last season, was eliminated in the round of 16 and eventually finished 14th.

