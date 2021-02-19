Pinturault dominates first leg of world giant

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Alexis Pinturault underlined his credentials as hot favourite for the world giant slalom title by totally dominating the first leg on Friday.

Having already won a combined silver and super-G bronze in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Frenchman clocked 1min 17.55sec down a demanding Labirinti course in beautiful sunny conditions.

Only three other racers got within 1.25sec of Pinturault: Italian Luca de Aliprandini was second at 0.40sec, followed by Germany's Alexander Schmid (+0.

56) and Pinturault's teammate and parallel giant slalom gold medallist Mathieu Faivre (+0.58).

Swiss hopes were loaded onto the shoulders of Loic Meillard, in fifth at 1.25sec, as teammates Marco Odermatt, Justin Murisier and Gino Caviezel all skied out.

Reigning world champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished 15th, at 2.32sec, as a raft of racers struggled with the top section and maintaining speed through the midsection.

The second leg of the giant is scheduled for 1230 GMT.