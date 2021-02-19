UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pinturault Dominates First Leg Of World Giant

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pinturault dominates first leg of world giant

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Alexis Pinturault underlined his credentials as hot favourite for the world giant slalom title by totally dominating the first leg on Friday.

Having already won a combined silver and super-G bronze in Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Frenchman clocked 1min 17.55sec down a demanding Labirinti course in beautiful sunny conditions.

Only three other racers got within 1.25sec of Pinturault: Italian Luca de Aliprandini was second at 0.40sec, followed by Germany's Alexander Schmid (+0.

56) and Pinturault's teammate and parallel giant slalom gold medallist Mathieu Faivre (+0.58).

Swiss hopes were loaded onto the shoulders of Loic Meillard, in fifth at 1.25sec, as teammates Marco Odermatt, Justin Murisier and Gino Caviezel all skied out.

Reigning world champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished 15th, at 2.32sec, as a raft of racers struggled with the top section and maintaining speed through the midsection.

The second leg of the giant is scheduled for 1230 GMT.

Related Topics

World Norway Germany Gold Silver Bronze All Top

Recent Stories

Belarus reporter, doctor on trial after protester' ..

38 minutes ago

Commission seeks police recommendations to ensure ..

53 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

53 minutes ago

UoP to by pulled out from financial crunch at all ..

53 minutes ago

Thailand reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, first Tha ..

56 minutes ago

Hundreds Evacuated From Russia's Bolshoi Theater O ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.