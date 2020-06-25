UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Kidnap Six Off Benin: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Pirates kidnap six off Benin: authorities

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pirates kidnapped five South Koreans and a Ghanaian after boarding their fishing vessel off Benin, Seoul's foreign ministry and the International Maritime Bureau said Thursday.

The Ghanaian-flagged Panofi Frontier with 30 crew on board was attacked on Wednesday about 60 nautical miles south of the Beninese capital Cotonou, they both said.

Seoul's foreign ministry said five of its nationals were seized along with a Ghanaian, and that the vessel had 24 more crew members on board.

"Currently, the identity and the whereabouts of the kidnappers have not been identified," it said in a statement, adding it was working with the relevant organisations and countries to secure the Koreans' release.

The International Maritime Bureau confirmed the attack by "armed pirates" and issued a warning to seafarers.

"All vessels are advised to maintain a vigilant anti-piracy watch and measures including at anchorages," it said in an alert.

Noel Choong, head of the IMB's Kuala Lumpur-based piracy reporting centre told AFP it appeared the pirates had headed "into Nigerian waters with the kidnapped crew".

The remaining sailors and the vessel were safe, he added.

The incident comes about a month after eight foreign crew members kidnapped from a Singapore-owned container ship off Cotonou were freed.

Benin lies at the heart of the Gulf of Guinea, which stretches 5,700 kilometres (3,500 miles) from Senegal to Angola.

Coastal waters in the centre of the vast region have become an epicentre of pirate attacks, lootings and kidnappings for ransom. Many of the pirates come from Nigeria.

The perpetrators are "increasingly seeking to target vulnerable vessels in waters beyond the traditional heartland of the Southern Niger Delta," said Dryad Global, a British maritime intelligence firm.

Related Topics

Attack Cotonou Alert Seoul Benin South Korea Senegal Guinea Niger Nigeria Angola All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

8 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.