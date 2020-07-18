UrduPoint.com
Pirates Outfielder Has COVID-19, Might Play MLB Opener

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has tested positive for COVID-19 but might return in time for the team's Major League Baseball opener, manager Derek Shelton said Friday.

The 28-year-old Dominican has not worked out with the Pirates for the past four days but Shelton said he might be available for the team's 2020 MLB debut next Friday at St. Louis.

Polanco has stayed away from the ballpark and his teammates to avoid exposing any others to the deadly virus.

The coronavirus pandemic forced MLB to delay the planned March start of the season and will launch a shortened campaign of 60 games per team next week, hoping to crown a World Series champion as usual in late October.

The Pirates have not captured the crown since 1979.

Shelton said the team has not decided whether or not to put Polanco on the COVID-19 injured list, but if he does miss time, the Pirates will need to fill gaps in right field as well as designated hitter, where he was expected to play in selected contests.

Polanco has played for the Pirates since 2014, batting .253 with 78 home runs and 304 runs batted in plus 80 stolen bases.

