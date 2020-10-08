UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pirates Sign Taiwan Teen Pitcher Chen To MLB Contract

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

Pirates sign Taiwan teen pitcher Chen to MLB contract

New York, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the Major League Baseball club announced.

The 19-year-old right-hander was given a $1.25 million signing bonus, according to a posting on the MLB website, and was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being inked to a deal.

Chen pitched for Taiwan's under-18 world champion squad, starting twice in the world tournament and earning a two-inning save in the championship game against the United States.

Chen, whose father Ping-nan played pro baseball in Taiwan as well, was seen as a player with the impact of a second-round MLB Draft pick.

"Po-Yu Chen is an exciting young pitching prospect who has been a prominent part of the Taiwanese national program and in international competition," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement.

"He has good size, moves well on the mound, and has a quality pitch mix with the ability to keep getting better."

Related Topics

World Young Pittsburgh United States Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

24 minutes ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

10 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

10 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

10 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

10 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.