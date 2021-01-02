UrduPoint.com
Piutau Scores On Return As Bristol Go Second

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Former New Zealand full-back Charles Piutau scored a try on his return from an Achilles injury as Bristol Bears beat Newcastle Falcons 29-17 in an entertaining Premiership clash on Friday.

The 29-year-old Kiwi was one of four tryscorers for the hosts, who leap-frog Newcastle into second place in the table.

Bristol's victory was all the more creditworthy given they had an all new front row due to a positive coronavirus test earlier this week.

Six front row forwards had to self isolate.

European Challenge Cup titleholders Bristol join domestic and European champions Exeter -- who play Wasps in a repeat of last season's Premiership final on Saturday -- on 20 points.

Newcastle's first defeat of the season leaves them four points off the top two.

Piutau waited only 18 minutes to score a try in his first start since recovering from injury.

Falcons captain Mark Wilson got the visitors' back into the game with their second try just prior to half-time and only trailed by four points at the break.

The hosts got on the scoresheet early in the second-half with George Kloska feeding Nathan Hughes who went over -- Welsh international Callum Sheedy converted to give them an 11-point lead.

Newcastle, though, were tenacious and refused to be shook off.

South African Phillip van der Walt marked his debut for the Falcons with a try which former England fly-half Toby Flood converted to leave the game delicately poised at 21-17 with 25 minutes remaining.

The impressive Kloska -- making the most of his chance as one of the newlook front row -- though hit back for the Bears, crossing the tryline for their fourth try -- Sheedy failing to convert -- for 26-17.

Sheedy rounded off the scoring with a penalty a minute from time.

