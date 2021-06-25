UrduPoint.com
Pizza Shop In Sydney Gives Out Pizza To People Lining Up For COVID-19 Testing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :In recent weeks as droves of residents turned out for COVID-19 testing in Sydney suburbs, Aussies at this site were welcomed with hot pizza.

When Glen Mezei, owner of Site Pizza Bar located in a beachside suburb in Sydney's east, and fellow staff members delivered 30 fresh pizzas to a local COVID-19 testing site, they showed just what it meant to be a part of the local community.

Mezei cooked up the idea when he saw a long line of people waiting outside a nearby testing location. "I didn't think too much, I just saw the people waiting out in the cold and decided to do it, I wasn't expecting this much attention," Mezei told Xinhua.

He also made an announcement on his Facebook page "to all that are being patient and are waiting to be tested at Chifley park, we're on the way to say thank you with some pizza to share.

" "It was very much appreciated both by people waiting and the health workers," he said.

With the surge of cases in the community across Sydney's east, New South Wales Health has been calling on people to get tested. This week alone testing numbers in Sydney have increased from 25,252 on Monday to 48,402 on Thursday.

Health workers have been working around the clock to meet the increased demand and locals have been stuck waiting in testing queues for hours.

In a time of uncertainty and anxiety, the random act of kindness went a long way, shedding a light on the pressure faced by health workers and how showing up to get tested can be an act of compassion.

While the pandemic has put additional strain on Mezei's business, he has never shied away from giving back where he can. "If we go under we go under," he said.

