PJD suffer crushing defeat to liberal parties in Morocco: provisional results

Rabat, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Morocco's long-ruling Justice and Development Party has suffered a crushing defeat to liberal parties in parliamentary elections, according to provisional results announced early Thursday by the interior minister.

The Justice and Development Party (PJD) saw its support collapse from 125 seats to just 12, far behind its main liberal rivals, the National Rally of Independents and the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), and the centre-right Istiqlal Party.