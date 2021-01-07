UrduPoint.com
PKK Terrorists Surrenders To Security Forces In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

PKK terrorists surrenders to security forces in Turkey

ANKARA, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Another PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts by gendarmerie forces, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that terrorists continue to surrender through persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie forces in the new year, as the first surrender of 2021 came after a terrorist fled the PKK terror group outside Turkey on Thursday.

The terrorist joined the PKK in 2014 and was active in Syria, it added. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

