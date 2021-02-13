UrduPoint.com
PLA Destroyer Flotilla Joins Multinational Naval Drills In Pakistan: Global Times

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

PLA destroyer flotilla joins multinational naval drills in Pakistan: Global Times

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy flotilla led by a Type 052D destroyer has joined AMAN-21 multinational naval exercise hosted by Pakistan Navy which aims at enhancing professional communication and friendly interactions with other navies.

Invited by the Pakistan Navy, the PLA Navy 119 Flotilla arrived in waters close to Karachi on Thursday to participate in the multinational exercise AMAN-21, after the flotilla wrapped up its escort mission in the Gulf of Aden, Global Times reported on Saturday.

The 119 Flotilla, led by the Type 052D guided missile destroyer Guiyang and consisted of also the Type 054A guided missile frigate Zaozhuang and the Type 903A comprehensive supplement ship Dongpinghu, was the 36th escort task force to the Gulf of Aden setting out from Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on September 3, 2020, and completed a handover ceremony to the 37th escort task force on January 31 in the Gulf of Aden after completing 38 escort missions on 52 ships around the region, the PLA Navy announced in a statement.

The AMAN-21 exercise is scheduled in two phases: the harbor phase and the sea phase.

The harbor phase will comprise of the International Maritime Conference, seminars, table talks, cross ships visits, calls on and the International Band Display and Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration, while the sea phase includes practical execution of operational plans and activities finalized during the harbor phase.

The exercise has been planned with focused objectives, which include enhancing interoperability with regional and extra-regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions, and the display of united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

Naval forces from more than 40 countries, including those from Russia, and the US as well as some other NATO countries will also participate in the exercise.

This is the eighth time the PLA Navy has participated in the Pakistan Navy-initiated AMAN series multinational exercises.

The exercise this time is unique in a sense that it provides an opportunity to navies from China, Russia and the US and other Western navies to come under one platform.

