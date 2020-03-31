Placido Domingo leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Spanish tenor Placido Domingo said Monday he is recovering from COVID-19 at home after being released from hospital in Mexico.

The 79-year-old opera star said on March 22 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was later admitted to hospital.

On Sunday he wrote on his Facebook page that he was back at his Apaculpo home and credited the early treatment he had received with easing his recovery.

"I am at home and I feel good. Fortunately from the first symptom I was, as always, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidities, so COVID-19 was immediately suspected and this helped me a lot," he wrote.

The Spanish icon, who won worldwide acclaim in the 1990s as one of the Three Tenors alongside Jose Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti, has since August been engulfed in a sexual harassment scandal.

He is accused of forcibly kissing, grabbing and fondling women over a period of more than 30 years.

"At this time, my thoughts are with those who suffer and with all those who are fighting generously to save lives. I thank everyone for your love and once again I recommend everyone stays at home."