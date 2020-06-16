UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plain Plane Go Away: UK PM Orders Official Jet Paint Job

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Plain plane go away: UK PM orders official jet paint job

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn't like the plain plane he uses for state visits and has ordered a more colourful makeover to fly the flag for Britain, it was reported Tuesday.

"Boris doesn't like it being grey. He is getting it painted up," an unnamed defence source told Britain's Sky news television.

The paint job on the RAF Voyager transport plane sounds like something "from Austin Powers", the source added.

The Austin Powers character flew around on a psychedelic-coloured Boeing 747 in the "Goldmember" film of the 1990s spoof spy franchise.

Johnson's office did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

The military aircraft is reportedly getting its makeover at an airport in Cambridge and would be ready by the end of the month.

Johnson demanded his own "Brexit plane" when he was travelling the world as Britain's foreign minister in 2018.

The UK was then still more than a year removed from officially leaving the European Union and Johnson was drumming up his vision of an independent Britain abroad.

He quit the government that same year in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May's more light-touch approach to Brexit.

But he stormed back to power as head of the Conservative party and the government last year.

Johnson complained in 2018 that he had to share the "grey" RAF Voyager with Prime Minister May and the occasional member of the royal family.

"The taxpayers won't want us to have some luxurious new plane, but I certainly think it's striking that we don't seem to have access to such a thing at the moment," Johnson said when asked if he would like his own "Brexit plane" in 2018.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest World Film And Movies European Union Job Same Cambridge Austin United Kingdom Brexit May 2018 Family TV From Government Share Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

47 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

1 hour ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

1 hour ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.