Plane Carrying Bolivia's Morales To Mexico Takes Off: Mexican FM

Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:51 AM

Plane carrying Bolivia's Morales to Mexico takes off: Mexican FM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Former president Evo Morales left Bolivia aboard a Mexican military airplane on Monday night, Mexico's foreign minister said, a day after his shock resignation.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard earlier said the North American country had granted Morales's request for asylum.

The 60-year-old resigned from the presidency on Sunday after losing the support of the armed forces following three weeks of street protests over his disputed re-election to a fourth term.

