Plane Crash In Texas Kills 10 People: Officials

Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people: officials

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas told AFP.

The National Transportation Safety board tweeted that it had dispatched a team to Addison to investigate the crash of a King Air 350 -- a twin-engine turboprop passenger plane.

It did not provide further details on the crash or its cause.

Video broadcast by US media showed a massive column of black smoke pouring out of a building at the airport, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

CNN reported that the aircraft was a private plane and that it crashed into a hanger at a local airport.

CBS news quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hanger.

