Plane Crash Kills At Least Five In Central Poland

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Plane crash kills at least five in central Poland

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed when a small plane crashed in central Poland, state media reported on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred late Monday in Chrcynno Airfield, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital Warsaw, because of bad weather conditions, said PAP news agency.

The plane crashed into a hangar in the airfield with the pilot among the fatalities.

Monika Nowakowska-Brynda, a spokesperson with the Polish State Fire Service, said seven people, including a 6-year-old child, were also injured in the accident.

