UrduPoint.com

Plane Crashes In Texas, All 21 On Board Survive: Fire Service

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

Plane crashes in Texas, all 21 on board survive: fire service

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :A plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday in Texas, with all 21 passengers and crew on board scrambling to safety before the aircraft burst into flames.

Television images showed fire fighters spraying water onto the burning remains of the plane, which crashed in a field with the fuselage reduced to ashes and only the tail section surviving as black smoke poured from the wreckage.

"Fortunately all 21 passengers including three crew members were reported as safely evacuated from this twin-engine jet before it was fully engulfed in flames," the Katy Fire Department said in a statement.

The McDonnell Douglas plane was taking off from Houston Executive Airport, Brookshire, bound for Boston when it crashed, officials said.

Local reports said it was taking fans to watch a play-off baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday evening.

Tim Gibson, director of the Waller Harris county emergency services, said the passengers and crew "were stunned, they were very, very stunned, but they did all self extricate.""We're always expecting the worst but hoping for the best -- in today, we absolutely positively got the best outcome we can hope for on this incident," Gibson told a press conference.

He said fire crews had extinguished the fire "after substantial effort."

Related Topics

Fire Water Douglas Boston Houston All From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showc ..

Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showcases digitalization progress a ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs inks e-commerce cooperation deals wi ..

Dubai Customs inks e-commerce cooperation deals with DAFZA &amp; Dubai South

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about preparations for Li ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about preparations for Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates Specific Learning Disability Centr ..

ERC inaugurates Specific Learning Disability Centre at Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.