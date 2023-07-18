Open Menu

Plane Crashes Into Hangar In Poland, Killing Five: Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Plane crashes into hangar in Poland, killing five: minister

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield near Warsaw on Monday, killing five people, officials said.

"We have at least seven injured and five dead," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter.

Niedzielski said four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the site of the accident in the village of Chrcynno, 47 kilometres (29 miles) from Warsaw.

The local fire department said the incident happened at the airfield in Chrcynno and posted a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of a hangar.

A local police spokeswoman Joanna Wielocha said police were called at 1740 GMT to destine an accident.

Polish media said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 208.

There were people in the hangar who had been sheltering from bad weather, PAP news agency quoted fire brigade spokeswoman Monika Nowakowska-Brynda as saying.

She said the weather was a "probable cause" for the crash.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Weather Fire Police Facebook Twitter Warsaw SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

2 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

2 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

2 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

2 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

2 hours ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

2 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

2 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous