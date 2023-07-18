Open Menu

Plane Crashes Into Hangar In Poland, Killing Five

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Plane crashes into hangar in Poland, killing five

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield near Warsaw on Monday, killing five people, officials said.

Rescuers said three people were aboard the plane when it collided with the corrugated iron hangar, where 13 people were sheltering from a storm.

"Five people died and eight others were injured, two of them seriously," said Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak, adding that the pilot was among the dead.

The plane came down in the village of Chrcynno, 47 kilometres (29 miles) from Warsaw, at a small airport known for parachute jump training.

The Cessna aircraft had been adapted to carry parachutists.

The local fire department posted a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of the hangar.

Marczak said police were alerted shortly after 1730 GMT and would launch an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm Fire Police Facebook Died Warsaw From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

10 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

10 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

10 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

10 hours ago
Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

10 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

10 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

10 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous