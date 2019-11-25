UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Crashes Into Homes In East DR Congo City, Killing 29

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Plane crashes into homes in east DR Congo city, killing 29

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 29 people were killed Sunday when a small plane crashed after takeoff into a densely populated area of the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

A survivor among the 19 people -- 17 passengers and two crew members -- who were aboard the plane was taken to hospital along with 16 others injured on the ground, the North Kivu regional government said.

"At this stage, 29 bodies have been found in the rubble," the statement said.

The Busy Bee Dornier-228 smashed into two houses near the airport, the deputy transport minister Jacques Yuma Kipuya said earlier.

The first images from the scene showed smoke billowing above the neighbourhood and the aircraft in flames with local people throwing buckets of water on it.

A video seen by AFP showed the cabin of the plane still smouldering embedded in the wall of the house.

The aircraft had been headed for the city of Beni, 350 kilometres (220 miles) north of Goma, when it went down after takeoff in the residential area.

Busy Bee airline staff member Heritier Said Mamadou had earlier confirmed that 19 were on board the flight scheduled from Goma around 9:00 am (0700 GMT).

Busy Bee, a recently established company, has three planes serving routes in the North Kivu province.

The pilot "failed in his takeoff," Nord Kivu governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said in a statement.

One of the airline's maintenance workers at the site, quoted by news site actualite.

cd, blamed a "technical problem".

Among the victims of the Goma crash was a woman who was the coordinator of an association for the defence of women's rights, Mambo Zawadi, her NGO said.

There were also three civil servants in the housing sector "who were returning to their posts in Butembo and Beni after work sessions that I had organised," their supervisor Molendo Sakombi said in a statement.

The UN mission deployed in DR Congo, MONUSCO, sent two fire engines to support local rescue services.

Aircraft accidents are common in the vast, conflict-wracked central African country.

Last month an Antonov-72 cargo plane that was providing logistical assistance for a trip by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and carrying eight crew and passengers went missing after taking off from Goma.

- Troubled province - Goma is the capital of troubled North Kivu province near the border with Rwanda.

The plane's destination, Beni, has been the scene of other tragedies in the province plagued with fighting between rival militias. More than 60 civilians have been massacred since October 30.

The failure of the army and police to stop the killings has prompted protests by civilians, the latest one on Friday.

The Nord Kivu governor went to Beni to calm the citizens and on Sunday offered condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash.

Beni has also been at the epicentre of an Ebola epidemic which so far has killed around 2,200 people in DR Congo in the last year.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Police Governor United Nations Water Company Beni Butembo Goma Nord Yuma Rwanda Congo SITE October Border Women Sunday From Government Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

9 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

President of Montenegro visits Wahat Al Karama

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.