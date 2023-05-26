Plane lands safely in South Korea after door opens mid-air: Report

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A door of an airplane opened mid-air in South Korea on Friday, leaving passengers with breathing difficulty, local media reported.

However, the plane, which belongs to Asiana Airlines, later safely landed at Daegu International Airport.

"None of the 194 people aboard fell out of the plane or were hurt, but some panicked passengers showed symptoms of breathing difficulty and were taken to a hospital right after landing," according to Yonhap news Agency.