Planned fossil fuel output shatters 1.5C climate target: UN

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The world's nations are currently planning to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the United Nations said Wednesday.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said nations planned to produce 240 percent more coal, 57 percent more oil and 71 percent more gas by 2030 than the 1.5C Paris Agreement temperature goal would allow.