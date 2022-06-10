UrduPoint.com

Planning, Development Division To Get Rs 42.17 Bn Under PSDP 2022-23

Published June 10, 2022

Planning, development division to get Rs 42.17 bn under PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has proposed to raise allocation for the development projects of the Planning and Development Division by 119% to Rs 42.17 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

The government has set aside Rs 9.1 billion for the ongoing development schemes, whereas Rs 33 billion for new development schemes of the Division, said the budgetary document PSDP 2022-23 released on Friday.

Among the ongoing schemes, the government has proposed the allocation of Rs 3.4 billion for operationalization of Green Line BRTS and installation of integrated intelligent transport system equipment.

Similarly, for construction of interchange over Malir link road to M-9, an amount of Rs 500 million was allocated, for cadastral mapping and for capacity building and institutional strengthening of ministry of planning, the government has earmarked Rs 500 billion each.

The government has also proposed to set aside Rs 1.517 billion for Greenline Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Rs 332 million for development communication project, Rs 250 million for CPEC Support project, Rs 166 million for re-construction of Mangho Pir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras, Karachi, and Rs 500 for National Initiatives for SDGs / Nutrition. Out of the new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 1.5 billion for the feasibility and construction of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) campus at H-11/2, Islamabad.

Similarly, the government has also earmarked Rs 20 billion for Special Development.

Initiatives for Backward/poor districts in the country, Rs 9 billion for innovation support project, and Rs one billion each for feasibility and construction of plan housein administration sector, F-5/2, Islamabad, and National Endowment Scholarshipsfor Talents (NEST).

