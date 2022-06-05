UrduPoint.com

Plastic Pollution Accounts For 29 Pct Of Total Waste In Brunei: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) --:Plastic wastes are found to be the second top waste composition in Brunei accounting for 29 percent of the total wastes disposed to the landfill in 2021, the country's Minister of Development Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar said.

In his message released on Sunday in conjunction with World Environment Day, which is celebrated globally on June 5 every year, the minister said that the event acts as a platform for a collective environmental outreach across the world to protect the environment.

"It has become our shared responsibility to preserve and protect this Earth from pollution including maintaining the balance and harmony filled with bountiful resources for our comfort and well-being of all the inhabitants of this Earth," the minister said in his message.

The minister said that it is estimated that about 229,496 tons of waste were disposed to the landfills in Brunei last year, and plastic wastes accounted for 29 percent of the total wastes generated.

Whereas, according to the findings from a nationwide cleaning campaign conducted last year, more than 80 percent of the wastes collected from the beach coastline were plastic wastes, where the majo

