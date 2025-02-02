Plastic Vs Palm Leave: Cultural decline of Basketry in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) In the culturally rich South Punjab,where time once wove its rhythm with the rustling of palm leaves, a centuries-old craft is fading into memory.

The intricate artistry of weaving bread baskets (Changair),hot pots (Sindhra) and other household items from date palm leaves was once a hallmark of rural life.

Today,it stands at the brink of extinction,eclipsed by urban sprawl,shifting lifestyles and the relentless tide of modernity.

For generations, women in the villages of South Punjab meticulously crafted these items, their hands moving with practiced precision.Changair known as Kanjeer in the Seraiki belt was once a staple on every dining table. Before the age of synthetic plastics,when meals were served on handwoven mats, these colorful, delicately stitched baskets were an essential part of every household.Until the 1990s,they adorned homes across the region, crafted from the supple leaves of date palms, dyed in vibrant hues, and stitched into mesmerizing patterns. But now, the craft that once defined the cultural fabric of South Punjab is rapidly disappearing.

In villages like Sahanwala,near Rajanpur the craft was once a thriving cottage industry. Women would sit in courtyards,soaking palm leaves,weaving them into intricate designs and stitching them with big needles. The rhythmic sound of their work resonated through the air,a melody of tradition passed down through generations. Changairs,Sindhras,mats,cot weaves,caps and table covers—each piece was a testament to their skill and patience. The demand stretched beyond the village; their handiwork found its way to nearby towns like Fazilpur, Mohammadpur,Jampur,Rajanpur,Rojhan and even Multan.

But time is an unrelenting force. As urban expansion crept in,palm groves dwindled.Farmlands gave way to concrete and the women who once wove changairs turned to other means of livelihood."Twenty-five years ago, my daughters and I made changairs and mats daily,"recalls Nazeero Bibi, an elderly woman from Sahanwala. "Now, the date palms are gone.People cut them down to build houses. There is no raw material left, and no one asks for these anymore."

Plastic, the silent usurper, has replaced these handmade artifacts. Mass-produced, cheap, and easily available, synthetic baskets now dominate markets and households. Yet, beneath the sheen of convenience lurks a hidden danger. Unlike their organic material , plastic "changairs" pose health risks. Medical experts warn that placing warm food in plastic containers can release harmful chemicals, seeping into meals and leading to digestive disorders, ulcers, and even long-term risks like cancer."Plastics, especially in high temperatures, release micro-particles that can be ingested with food," explains Dr. Waqas Arqam Malik, a medical expert. "These chemicals have been linked to liver and kidney damage, hormonal imbalances, and carcinogenic effects."

Despite the perils of plastic utensils,the world moves forward,seldom pausing to glance at what is being left behind.The changair, once a symbol of culture, resilience, and craftsmanship, now lingers only in the dusty corners of forgotten shops, roadside dhabas, and distant villages untouched by urban haste. South Punjab's traditional craft, woven with the patience of countless hands, now unravels thread by thread, vanishing into the folds of time.