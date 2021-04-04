Play it again Sam: Lowes takes back-to-back Moto2 wins in Qatar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain's Sam Lowes won his second Moto2 race in Qatar in as many weeks after triumphing at the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday.

Completing 20 laps of the Losail circuit in in 39 minutes 52.702 seconds, Kalex-rider Lowes pipped Australia's Remy Gardner by 0.190 seconds.

Spain's Raul Fernandez finished third, 3.371 seconds off the pace.

"The wind was there so it was easy to stay behind but when I got to the front it was hard to pull away because of the wind," Lowes said.

"I've done a real good job these three weeks in Qatar. I can go into Portimao (the next race in Portugal) with good feelings."