Play On Jamila Hashmi's Novel Staged At NAPA
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A play based upon Jamila Hashmi's acclaimed novel, Dasht e Soos, opened at Zia Mohyeddin Theater of the National academy of Performing Arts- NAPA on Saturday.
The play has been adapted and directed by Shahnawaz Bhatti.
It narrates the story of Husain Bin Mansoor Hallaaj.
NAPA graduate Arshad Shaikh plays the main lead along with Tuba Naeem, Paras Masroor, Sarfaraz Ali, Mujtaba Zaidi, Aamir Naqvi, and others.
The audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves with the play.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Play on Jamila Hashmi's novel staged at NAPA6 minutes ago
-
Rain-triggered landslide kills 16 in Indonesia4 days ago
-
Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump5 days ago
-
Street vending – A boon or a bane13 days ago
-
Buddha stupas: a rich historical heritage13 days ago
-
Traditional sports reflect rich culture of Pakistan15 days ago
-
18th Death anniversary of Syed Zafar Ali Shah Kazmi to be observed on Jan 1218 days ago
-
Surprise inspection in Qalandarabad bazaar, action taken against Kebab sellers on prohibited day18 days ago
-
December most polluted month in Capital's history20 days ago
-
Air pollution: A persistent threat to lives of Peshawarites22 days ago
-
Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan remembered27 days ago
-
Vocational education – Engaging youth to earn respectable living27 days ago