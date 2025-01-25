KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A play based upon Jamila Hashmi's acclaimed novel, Dasht e Soos, opened at Zia Mohyeddin Theater of the National academy of Performing Arts- NAPA on Saturday.

The play has been adapted and directed by Shahnawaz Bhatti.

It narrates the story of Husain Bin Mansoor Hallaaj.

NAPA graduate Arshad Shaikh plays the main lead along with Tuba Naeem, Paras Masroor, Sarfaraz Ali, Mujtaba Zaidi, Aamir Naqvi, and others.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves with the play.