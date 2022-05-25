UrduPoint.com

Play Resumes In Dhaka Test After Rain Break

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Play resumes in Dhaka Test after rain break

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Play has resumed on the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dhaka after rain washed out the afternoon session on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka recovered to reach 210-4 at lunch, still trailing Bangladesh by 155 after the hosts made early inroads in the morning.

Angelo Mathews was on 25 alongside Dhananjaya de Silva, 30, before rain forced an early lunch, in reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 365.

