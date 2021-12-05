UrduPoint.com

Play Resumes In Dhaka Test After Rain Delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 12:20 PM

Dhaka, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Play resumed on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan after lunch on Sunday, following rain and bad light that saw the morning session in Dhaka cancelled.

Only 57 overs of play were possible on the first day when Pakistan reached 161-2, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out.

