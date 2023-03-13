UrduPoint.com

Play Resumes On Rain-hit Last Day Of New Zealand V Sri Lanka

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Play resumes on rain-hit last day of New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The final day of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was restricted to one marathon session on Monday because of a lengthy rain delay in Christchurch.

After the first two sessions of the day were washed out, a break in the weather allowed play to resume at 3:30pm (0230 GMT) with a minimum 53 overs and no break.

The match is evenly poised with New Zealand resuming on 28-1 and chasing a target of 285.

Tom Latham was on 11 with Kane Williamson on seven.

Sri Lanka need to win to keep alive their hopes of making the World Test Championship final.

Related Topics

Weather World Sri Lanka Marathon Christchurch New Zealand

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

5 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

8 minutes ago
 5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottab ..

5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottabad

11 minutes ago
 10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on M ..

10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on Mar 14

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government service providers using Abu Dh ..

23 minutes ago
 Financial scenario dos not allow early election: I ..

Financial scenario dos not allow early election: Ikhtiyar Wali

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.