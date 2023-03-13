Play resumes on rain-hit last day of New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The final day of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was restricted to one marathon session on Monday because of a lengthy rain delay in Christchurch.

After the first two sessions of the day were washed out, a break in the weather allowed play to resume at 3:30pm (0230 GMT) with a minimum 53 overs and no break.

The match is evenly poised with New Zealand resuming on 28-1 and chasing a target of 285.

Tom Latham was on 11 with Kane Williamson on seven.

Sri Lanka need to win to keep alive their hopes of making the World Test Championship final.