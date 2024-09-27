Playback singer Munir Hussain remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 29th death anniversary of renowned playback singer Munir Hussain was observed here and across the country on Friday.

Munir Hussain lent his voice to many immortal songs for urdu and Punjabi movies from 1957 to 1965.

His duet song for the film Heer Ranjha titled ‘Wanjli Walarya’ with Noor Jehan earned him enormous recognition.

Munir Hussain died on September 27, 1995, in Lahore.