Playback Singer Munir Hussain Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The 29th death anniversary of renowned playback singer Munir Hussain was observed here and across the country on Friday.
Munir Hussain lent his voice to many immortal songs for urdu and Punjabi movies from 1957 to 1965.
His duet song for the film Heer Ranjha titled ‘Wanjli Walarya’ with Noor Jehan earned him enormous recognition.
Recent Stories
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
At least 3,661 killed this year in Haiti violence: UN2 hours ago
-
At least 3,661 killed this year in Haiti violence: UN4 hours ago
-
Kopi-Luwak coffee's costly journey from cat poop to gold2 days ago
-
ACP holds condolence reference in memory of Athar Waqar Azeem4 days ago
-
Iranian Consulate organizes event of traditional cuisines4 days ago
-
Subhan Nizami Qawwal enthralls NAPA audience with soulful music5 days ago
-
Excessive use of mobile phone dangerous for child health: experts5 days ago
-
Hundreds of global artists to perform in "World Culture Festival Karachi"5 days ago
-
Research on new seeds imperative to enhance agriculture productivity5 days ago
-
Time to revitalize Quaid’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan5 days ago
-
Unhealthy junk food harming youth health5 days ago
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues5 days ago