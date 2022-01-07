Playbook not just a rule book, but a way of life at Beijing 2022, says Bach

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :With the Beijing Winter Olympic Games approaching, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has stressed that the Beijing 2022 Playbook is not just a rule book, but a way of life.

"Beijing starts now for all of us. We must do everything to ensure that the Olympic dreams of athletes are not taken away just days before departure. The Beijing 2022 Playbook is not just a rule book, they should now be a way of life," Bach was quoted as saying on the IOC official website on Wednesday.

The IOC has held a series of consultation calls with athlete representatives from around the world, the National Olympic Committees and the International Olympic Winter sports Federations.

During the calls, it was stressed that now is a critical time for all Games participants who will travel to Beijing to be extra vigilant. They should already follow the measures laid out in the Beijing 2022 Playbook, before their departure to Beijing.

As Games participants start to arrive in the Chinese capital, everything is on track to stage safe Olympic Winter Games for all participants, Juan Antonio Samaranch, chairman of the IOC's Beijing 2022 Coordination Commission, reported in the calls.