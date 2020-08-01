UrduPoint.com
Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus Before WTA Palermo Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Player tests positive for coronavirus before WTA Palermo Open

Milan, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :A player has tested positive for coronavirus at the WTA Palermo Open, which marks the tennis season's resumption after a five-month break, the WTA and organisers confirmed on Saturday.

The unnamed player, who did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, has withdrawn from the tournament which gets underway in Sicily on August 3.

"The effectiveness of the protocols and related controls allowed us to intercept a positive case among the players who arrived in Palermo," said Professor Antonio Cascio, the tournament's Anti-Covid consultant.

"The same player, awaiting the test results, had always remained in her hotel room."The WTA confirmed that the tournament would go ahead as planned.

"In addition, all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols," the WTA added.

