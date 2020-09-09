Players brace for 'sizzling' desert heat at ANA Inspiration

Palm Springs, United States, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Players at this weekend's ANA Inspiration in California may be allowed to use golf carts as officials aim to mitigate the threat of scorching triple-digit temperatures and poor air quality.

The rescheduled second women's major of 2020 tees off at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage on Thursday after the coronavirus forced postponement from its original April 2-5 slot.

The date change means players will have to contend with the ferocious late summer temperatures typical in the southern California desert enclave, where the mercury touched 120 Fahrenheit (48.9 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

With smoke from blazing wildfires also contributing to poor air quality, it has left LPGA Tour officials pondering the rare step of allowing players to use carts at Mission Hills this week.

Tour officials have already granted caddies the right to use push carts or carts during tournament play.

"We're continuing to monitor both the AQI (air quality index) and the temperature very closely," said LPGA Tour official Heather Daly-Donofrio.

"If it becomes clear from our medical team ... the high temperatures and the AQI converge to a point where we feel that's unhealthy for walking, we have not ruled out carts for players on tournament days.

"In general we've heard from our players that they want to walk, that it's a major championship, and of course in major championships you want to walk.

"But what's most important right now is the health and safety of our athletes and our caddies." LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan said player safety would be paramount, as it had been all through a season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obviously we're going to be challenged by the heat," Whan said. "We didn't expect to be challenged by both heat and air quality.

"We'll keep an open mind how we can address that to make sure that in the year 2020 where health has been a priority, that we're not going to take a backseat on health as it relates to this year."