UrduPoint.com

Players Chasing One Last Leap At Chevron Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Players chasing one last leap at Chevron Championship

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Half a century of golfing history will draw to a close on Thursday as the Chevron Championship tees off in the California desert for the final time.

The first women's major of 2022 will also be the last ever held at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, which has hosted the tournament in various guises since the inaugural event in 1972.

Previously known as the Nabisco Championship, Kraft Nabisco Championship, and most recently the ANA Inspiration, for many the tournament is known simply as "The Dinah Shore" after the beloved actress and singer who was instrumental in founding the event.

It is a bittersweet farewell for many golfing traditionalists, even if there are solid financial reasons for uprooting the event to its new home in Houston in 2023.

The rebranding as the Chevron Championship has led to a sharp boost in prize money, bumped up from $3.1 million in 2021 to $5 million overall this year.

The 2023 event is also likely to be staged later in the year to move it out of the shadow of the Masters at Augusta.

Holding it later in the year and remaining at Mission Hills was deemed impractical due to the rapidly rising temperatures in the California desert.

So it means that this week's winner will be the last to enjoy the tradition of taking a refreshing leap into "Poppie's Pond", the affectionate nickname for the six-feet deep water hazard that guards the 18th green at Mission Hills.

Lexi Thompson, the 2014 champion, admitted that this week's farewell to the venue was tinged with sadness.

"What's so amazing is the history behind this tournament," Thompson said Tuesday.

"Jumping into Poppie's Pond's, putting the robe on on the 18th green, just the tradition and history behind it.

"It's definitely unfortunate that it will be moving from this special venue. I think we're all a bit bummed out about it, but at the same time, we're not losing the event, we're just losing the location." - 'Bittersweet goodbye' - Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit also admitted she was sad to see the event leaving California while acknowledging the financial impact of Chevron's sponsorship.

"It's a bittersweet goodbye I guess," the 22-year-old Thai star said.

"What Chevron did to this tournament, raising the purse and really growing the women's game, it's something truly what we're after, what everyone is after.

"At the same time, having to move this event out of California, out of the desert, it's sad. I love coming back here. But we're evolving and changing, and we always look forward to what's new." South Korea's world number one Ko Jin-young -- winner of the tournament in 2019 -- heads a powerful field vying for the right to be the last ever victor at Mission Hills.

Ko has been in sensational form in the past year, winning six of her last 11 tournaments, finishing outside the top 10 just once during that period.

The 26-year-old from Seoul would like nothing more than to add a second victory at Rancho Mirage to her collection of 24 professional titles, and revealed Tuesday she is better prepared for the plunge into Poppie's Pond if she emerges victorious on Sunday.

Ko leapt into the water with caddie David Booker and agent Choi Soo-jin three years ago, even if she was scared to do so.

"It was first time jumping in the swimming pool in my life, so I was scared a little bit, but I had to," Ko recalled.

"I tried to keep smile on my face, smiling face, and jumping in Poppie's Pond. It was fun, but I was a little scared."

Related Topics

Century World Water Thompson David Seoul Same Augusta Houston South Korea Money Women Sunday 2019 Event All From Top Million Love Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2022

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th March 2022

22 minutes ago
 Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

9 hours ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

9 hours ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.