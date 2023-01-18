UrduPoint.com

Players Grumble As More Rain Hits Australian Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Players grumble as more rain hits Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Six hours of play on outside courts was lost Wednesday at the Australian Open because of rain, compounding a scheduling backlog and triggering complaints from players.

Play was due to start at 11:00am (0000 GMT) but persistent drizzle meant there was no action until 5:00pm, when matches resumed.

It followed intense heat and then torrential rain playing havoc on Tuesday, with hours of delays and a slew of matches held up.

Those delayed matches were due to get under way early Wednesday, with the doubles competition also scheduled to start.

But only matches on the three main stadiums, which have roofs, were able to begin on time.

Briton Jamie Murray, a top doubles player and brother of Andy Murray, hit out at Wednesday's schedule being released so late on Tuesday evening that some players went to sleep not knowing when they would start.

"11 am start on outside courts.

Players arrive approx 8-830am," he said on Twitter. "Schedule released 1130pm. Unfair.

"On top of that the weather is crap. Just start matches later and give players more rest/prep time. You have lights!" Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens was another who voiced concern.

"11:50pm... I won't be one of them but how can you let the players play at 11am if you still dont have a schedule at this time?" she tweeted late Tuesday.

Top seed Iga Swiatek was among the lucky few to play on Rod Laver Arena with the roof closed, but said she felt for others less fortunate.

"I think it's really bad for the players that had to wait yesterday whole day here because it's really tiring, and they probably are going to have to stay another day on-site," she said.

"There's nothing I think the tournament organisers can do, but I'm surprised that they didn't put yesterday's matches earlier today on the stadiums, but I don't know how it works, honestly."

Related Topics

Weather Twitter Australian Open From Top Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

14 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

38 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.