UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PlayStation Slashes Price Of Cloud Video Game Service

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

PlayStation slashes price of cloud video game service

San Francisco, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Sony Interactive Entertainment on Tuesday slashed the price of its PlayStation Now cloud video game service as it braced for Google to launch challenger Stadia in November.

PlayStation Now subscription prices were cut by about half in the US to $10 monthly, the same cost as Stadia Pro subscriptions available with a "founders edition" of the new Google streaming video game service.

Japan-based Sony also boosted the library of games that PlayStation Now users can access through its consoles or on personal computers powered by Windows software.

"We have accumulated a wealth of knowledge in cloud gaming since PlayStation Now's launch in 2014," Sony Interactive Entertainment chief executive Jim Ryan said in a statement.

"That, coupled with our 25-year legacy in the games business and strong partnerships we've forged with publishers, positions us to continue leading and innovating in this field as the gaming industry evolves." Titles added to the service's library included "God of War," "Grand Theft Auto V," and "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," which will be available through the end of this year.

French video game titan Ubisoft in September launched a Uplay+ subscription service in the US and Europe that lets users access its library of games on Windows-powered personal computers.

Ubisoft also disclosed plans to next year join a Stadia streaming game platform.

Stadia will take consoles out of the equation, letting users play games on a range of platforms in high-resolution quality on different media from smart TVs to consoles or smartphones.

That presages something of a gaming revolution.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai explained at a major video game industry show in Los Angeles in June that the idea with Stadia is "to build a game platform for everyone." Some games will be free and others will require payment. Google is selling a Stadia controller similar in design to those used for Sony PlayStation or microsoft Xbox consoles.

Cloud-based games have long been the norm on smartphones, where the model has long been to offer game apps for free, then make money with ads or sales of digital items to players.

Google recently unveiled a subscription service for games and apps on Android-powered mobile devices in a direct challenge to freshly-launched Apple Arcade.

Google Play Pass promised access to games free of ads or hawked virtual wares at the same $4.99 monthly subscription price as Apple Arcade, where titles are tailored for Apple devices.

It will also include apps such as Accuweather that are free of in-app purchases, upfront payments or advertising.

Related Topics

Google Business Europe Mobile Los Angeles Same Price Money June September November Apple God Media From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

10 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.