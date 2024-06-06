Playwright, Fiction Writer Anwar Sajjad Remembered
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The fifth death anniversary of renowned playwright and fiction writer Anwar Sajjad was observed here and across the country on Thursday.
Sajjad was born on May 27 in 1935 in Lahore. He accomplished various creative works on short-story writing and fiction, but he was also an incredibly talented voice-over artist and teacher.
He was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1989. Anwar Sajjad passed away on this day in Lahore in 2019.
