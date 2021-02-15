Plea to impose duty on tobacco to curb smoking

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :General Secretary of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman Monday said that smoking was the main cause of death and heart related illness.

The treatments of heart and other diseases caused by smoking are very expensive and out of reach for a common man adding that such diseases can be prevented by abstaining from smoking.

The growing trend of smoking among the younger generation is at alarming level.

Addressing the participants of an important meeting here, he said with the implementation of Federal Excise Duty (FED), not only smoking could be prevented, but also saves the young generation from diseases, increase revenue and reduce the government's economic burden.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said that heart treatment was very expensive and PANAH was making efforts for the last 36 years against such menace.

The rise in cancer and other infectious diseases, including heart disease, is dangerous, he expressed.

An article published in BMC Medicine on 12 August 2020 stated that more than 300 million people worldwide smoke.

Tobacco use was highest in 127 countries, with South and Southeast Asia having the highest consumption.

The region also has the highest risk of cancer, with 90,791 deaths from esophageal, neck and mouth cancer caused by smoking worldwide while 258,006 deaths were due to heart disease.

According to a report published in English daily 'The news' on January 5, 2021, the use of tobacco products could be reduced as a result of higher taxes and higher prices.

According to the WHO, if all countries impose at least 50 percent excise duty on cigarette packs, the number of tobacco users would be reduced to 49 million as 22 million use tobacco in Pakistan, 60 percent of them are teenagers.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association, in Pakistan 1.5 million cases of oral cancer are reported from tobacco use on an annual basis.

FED should be increased keeping in view the identification of international organizations. It will not only save you from death and disease, but will increase revenue which will help in the development projects of the country.