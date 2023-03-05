UrduPoint.com

'Pleasant Surprise' As Verstappen Takes Pole For Bahrain GP Season-opener

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

'Pleasant surprise' as Verstappen takes pole for Bahrain GP season-opener

Sakhir, Bahrain, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Max Verstappen said it was a "pleasant surprise" to claim pole position as Red Bull locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, who has never won in Bahrain or at a championship-opening race, secured the 21st pole position of his career with a dazzling pair of laps in the third and final qualifying session (Q3) after struggling with balance and form in practice.

"It's positive and very surprising," said Verstappen. "A pleasant and positive surprise to be on pole after all the struggles in practice. Our race car feels better.

"It's been a bit of a tough start to the weekend, not finding my rhythm, but in qualifying, we managed to put the best pieces together and I'm very happy to be on pole.

"It's amazing. Now, I'm looking forward for tomorrow. Compared to last year everyone knows a bit more about what they are doing with the car and increasing their performances a lot." It was Red Bull's first front-row lockout in Bahrain, a track where they have not won since 2013 when the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel was triumphant on his way to his fourth title.

Last year's pole-sitter and race winner Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, the Monegasque driver choosing to save a set of tyres rather than make a second final flying run.

Two-time champion world Fernando Alonso, who was fastest in second and third practice, was unable to repeat that form, but took fifth on the grid for Aston Martin in his first outing for the team since moving from Alpine to replace Vettel.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who had beaten Verstappen to top the times in final practice earlier on Saturday, said he had always felt pole position was an unrealistic ambition for Aston Martin.

"We aimed to finish in the top five or six and we did that so it's good," he said.

Leclerc said: "I think we were in the fight for pole, which was a good surprise to be honest. I did not expect that after testing and after the three practices which were a little bit difficult.

"We managed to find the pace, but not to Red Bull and I think we are better starting third with new tyres than further up with old.

"It was very close. Aston Martin is very quick, Mercedes are very quick. It is looking good for the future and makes Formula 1 much more exciting." The Mercedes of George Russell and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton were sixth and seventh ahead of Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin, Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Haas's Nico Hulkenberg.

"I thought we'd be a lot further behind so reaching Q3 is great and we did a lot of work overnight," said Hamilton.

"The engineers did a great job and made a step forward. We're in a different place, but in qualifying the car just didn't feel alive. It felt really average.

"It is not an impossible mountain to climb and I think we can definitely close the gap. We've just got to focus." Times in the final round of qualifying (Q3) on Saturday:1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:29.708, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:29.846, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:30.000, 4. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:30.154, 5. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:30.336, 6. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:30.340, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:30.384, 8. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:30.836, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:30.984, 10. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Haas-Ferrari) no time.

Related Topics

World Driver Car Job Mercedes Hamilton George Alpine Bahrain Sunday All From Ferrari Best Top Aston Martin Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

48 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

48 minutes ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

48 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

48 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

48 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.