Pleased by Fed, Dow, S&P 500 close at records

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Reserve's improved economic outlook and willingness to maintain low rates put wind into the sails of major US indices on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at records.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.6 percent at 33,015.37, its first-ever close above the 33,000-point mark.

The broad-based S&P 500 also posted a record after gaining 0.3 percent to end at 3,974.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4 percent to 13,525.20.