Plenty Of Roadblocks For Automakers Seeking EV Success

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The world's top automakers -- motivated either by governmental regulations or pure profit -- have made a sharp turn away from fossil fuel vehicles. But there are plenty of obstacles on the road to a future full of eco-friendly cars.

Will there be enough lithium and other vital raw materials to make electric car batteries? Will there be sufficient charging stations? How will carmakers ensure that their offerings are affordable for the average driver? Following the success of Elon Musk's Tesla, built solely on electric vehicles, most of the biggest Names in the sector are planning to invest tens of billions of Dollars to reorient their businesses toward clean energy.

Stellantis, the world's fifth-largest automaker, plans to sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030.

Toyota expects to release about 30 electric models in that same timeframe. GM hopes to stop making cars with combustion engines by 2035.

These corporate ambitions have dovetailed with efforts by national and local governments to go green.

On Thursday, California announced that from 2035, all new cars sold in the Golden State -- the most populous in America -- must be zero-emission.

The European Union also has taken steps to ban the sale of gas- or diesel-fueled cars -- and even hybrids -- by 2035, while China wants at least half of all new cars to be electric, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen-powered by that time.

